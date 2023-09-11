Arrest made in broad daylight shooting at gas station

A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a gas station.

Police respond to a shooting at a Circle K on the corner of Fremont Street and St. Louis Street on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a gas station.

Emanuel Hodges was jailed on a murder charge in connection with a broad daylight shootout involving three men outside a gas station and auto dealership, according to jail records.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K convenience store and gas station at East Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue.

A man in his 20s died, and the shooter was hospitalized for his injuries.

The third man was not injured, Johansson said.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man who was killed.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.