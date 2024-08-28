Arrest made in east Las Vegas Valley homicide

Las Vegas police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting death this month in the east valley.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting death this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Melvin Alexander, 34, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

At about 6:45 p.m. Aug. 15, police responded to an apartment near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as 38-year-old Felipe Dantas. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

