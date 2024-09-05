Arrest made in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Las Vegas apartment

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Las Vegas apartment on Labor Day.

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Las Vegas apartment on Labor Day.

Police responded to a report of a male shot at an apartment in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive at about 4:42 p.m. Monday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson previously said at a briefing.

Johansson said officers found a boy with a gunshot wound, who was transported to University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as 15-year-old James Lobue, Jr. The cause of death was a gunshot wound of the right arm and torso and the manner of death was homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police announced that through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Browdy Lee Shaffer, 18, as a suspect in this case.

Shaffer was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday for open murder with a deadly weapon.