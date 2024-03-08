Arrest made in northeast Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Tony Archuletta (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Tony Archuletta, 42, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 4400 block of East Lone Mountain Road. The driver, later identified by the coroner as Angel Corona, had been shot and died at the scene, police said at the time.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the victim was followed by an unknown vehicle prior to the shooting occurring,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.