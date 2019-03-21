Body found in desert near Las Vegas is of California doctor

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the desert near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the desert near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the desert near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the desert near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-journal)

A body found in the trunk of an abandoned car east of the Las Vegas Valley earlier this month was that of a longtime psychiatrist in California.

The body of Dr. Thomas Burchard, 71, was discovered by officers about 10:50 a.m. March 7 in a desert area near the entrance to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He was a resident of Salinas, California, the coroner’s office said.

He had worked with Monterey, California-based Montage Health for nearly 40 years in the medical nonprofit’s behavioral health program, spokeswoman Mary Barker said in a statement.

“It’s a very sad situation and our hearts go out to his family, friends, patients, and colleagues,” the statement read. “We are notifying his patients and providing grief counseling for staff.”

A man driving through the remote area with his kids noticed a vehicle that had a rock thrown through one of its windows parked along East Lake Mead Boulevard, about 7 miles east of Los Feliz Street. Officers checked the trunk and found his body inside, a Metro release said.

Burchard died from blunt force injury to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

No arrest had been made in his death as of last week.

Police asked anybody with information on his death to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.