Body found on Vegas school property, police say

Harney Middle School at 1580 S. Hollywood Blvd. in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Police are investigating a dead body found on the grounds of an east Las Vegas Valley school Tuesday morning.

Investigators responded just after 6:20 a.m. to the school on the 1600 block of South Hollywood Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Harney Middle School, 1580 S. Hollywood Blvd., moved its students to Las Vegas High School for the day, according to a Clark County School District release.

“An ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is occurring at the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School,” the district said. “The District and the CCSD Police Department are cooperating with the investigation, and there is no threat to the school or students.”

