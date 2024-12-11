Bodycam video shows police response to Durham’s home a day before officer shot him

Three videos were uploaded to Metro’s public records YouTube channel.

VIDEO: Police release more body camera footage from Brandon Durham shooting

In a frame grab from a body-worn camera video provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, an intruder identified as Alejandra Boudreaux left, and Brandon Durham are seen struggling over a knife before Durham was shot by Officer Alexander Bookman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from Metro’s response to Brandon Durham’s house a day before Durham was shot and killed by a Metro police officer.

Three videos were posted Tuesday to the LVMPD Public Records Unit YouTube channel.

Durham called 911 on Nov. 12 to report a break-in to his home on the 6900 block of Wine River Ave. Officer Alexander Bookman, 26, found Durham and the intruder struggling over a knife.

Bookman yelled “Drop the knife!” and in less than two seconds, fired his gun. Police say Bookman’s gun was fired six times.

