Homicides

Bodycam video shows police response to Durham’s home a day before officer shot him

In a frame grab from a body-worn camera video provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, a ...
In a frame grab from a body-worn camera video provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, an intruder identified as Alejandra Boudreaux left, and Brandon Durham are seen struggling over a knife before Durham was shot by Officer Alexander Bookman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2024 - 7:29 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2024 - 7:33 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from Metro’s response to Brandon Durham’s house a day before Durham was shot and killed by a Metro police officer.

Three videos were posted Tuesday to the LVMPD Public Records Unit YouTube channel.

Durham called 911 on Nov. 12 to report a break-in to his home on the 6900 block of Wine River Ave. Officer Alexander Bookman, 26, found Durham and the intruder struggling over a knife.

Bookman yelled “Drop the knife!” and in less than two seconds, fired his gun. Police say Bookman’s gun was fired six times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X or @annievong.bsky.social.

