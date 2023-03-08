Boy fatally shot inside southeast Las Vegas apartment

Two boys were shot, one fatally, while inside their southeast Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night.

Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two boys were shot, one fatally, while inside their southeast Las Vegas Valley apartment Tuesday night.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue after reports of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said two boys under the age of 10 were inside an apartment with their parents.

“There appears to be a gunshot that came from a neighboring apartment that went through the wall and into their apartment and struck the juvenile,” Johansson said.

He said the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died. The other boy inside the apartment was also taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

“To me it does not look like at this time that this home was targeted, but we’ll have to determine that through our investigation but at this time it does not appear to be that way,” Johansson said.

He said no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

No further information was available.

