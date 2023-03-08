51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Boy fatally shot inside southeast Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 8:52 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2023 - 10:45 pm
Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway on Tuesday, Mar ...
Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 7, ...
A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two boys were shot, one fatally, while inside their southeast Las Vegas Valley apartment Tuesday night.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue after reports of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said two boys under the age of 10 were inside an apartment with their parents.

“There appears to be a gunshot that came from a neighboring apartment that went through the wall and into their apartment and struck the juvenile,” Johansson said.

He said the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died. The other boy inside the apartment was also taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

“To me it does not look like at this time that this home was targeted, but we’ll have to determine that through our investigation but at this time it does not appear to be that way,” Johansson said.

He said no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
2
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
3
Judge raises bail on woman linked to robbery, police shooting
Judge raises bail on woman linked to robbery, police shooting
4
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home
5
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide
Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide
Man fatally shot inside garage at Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
Man fatally shot inside garage at Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
Convicted killer tied to 2004 cold case homicide
Convicted killer tied to 2004 cold case homicide
Man fatally shot outside downtown Las Vegas house party
Man fatally shot outside downtown Las Vegas house party
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
Man arrested in connection with July homicide
Man arrested in connection with July homicide