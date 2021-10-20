Cameras, witness lead to arrest in Las Vegas slaying

A Las Vegas man is facing a murder charge after police said a witness and several cameras linked him to a fatal shooting, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Atlas Rommell (LVMPD)

Atlas Rommell, 32, was arrested late last week and held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Rommell is suspected of fatally shooting 57-year-old Jeffrey Riha in the head on Aug. 4 near Maryland Parkway and Wilson Avenue, north of Bonanza Road, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Riha was found dead on the sidewalk around 10:45 p.m. that day. Investigators spoke with a witness who said she heard a single gunshot and saw a man walking east of the crime scene, police said. She described the clothing of the man she saw.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area that showed a man in the area an hour before the shooting, wearing clothes that matched the woman’s description. At one point, he was walking with another man and a woman whom a nearby apartment manager identified as tenants.

The man told police Rommell was his brother, who stayed with the couple until he started acting strangely on Aug. 4. The woman said she had kicked him out of their apartment that night, and he walked off and the couple had not seen him since.

The man and the woman both denied hearing a gunshot, and when police showed them surveillance footage, his brother said he could not identify Rommell in the video.

Rommell is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday, according to court records.

