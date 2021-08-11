Man found dead on sidewalk was shot in the head, coroner rules

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man found dead on a sidewalk last week near downtown Las Vegas.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man found dead on a sidewalk last week near downtown Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Riha, 57, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Wilson Avenue, north of Bonanza Road, according to a statement from Las Vegas police. They found Riha dead on the sidewalk.

Investigators last week described Riha as homeless. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

It remains unclear if police have determined a motive in the killing. Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the killing may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.