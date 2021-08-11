98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Man found dead on sidewalk was shot in the head, coroner rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2021 - 8:20 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man found dead on a sidewalk last week near downtown Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Riha, 57, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Wilson Avenue, north of Bonanza Road, according to a statement from Las Vegas police. They found Riha dead on the sidewalk.

Investigators last week described Riha as homeless. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

It remains unclear if police have determined a motive in the killing. Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the killing may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman is not mother of kids cited in GoFundMe that drew over $200K
Woman is not mother of kids cited in GoFundMe that drew over $200K
2
Suspect arrested after 2 women shot, killed in unpaid rent dispute
Suspect arrested after 2 women shot, killed in unpaid rent dispute
3
$197K table game win leads jackpot parade on, off Strip
$197K table game win leads jackpot parade on, off Strip
4
Sisolak blasts Nye official’s ‘vile,’ ‘blatantly racist’ comments about first lady
Sisolak blasts Nye official’s ‘vile,’ ‘blatantly racist’ comments about first lady
5
Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium most expensive preseason resale ticket
Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium most expensive preseason resale ticket
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST