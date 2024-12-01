Candlelight vigil held to honor Brandon Durham, who was shot by police

Family and community members held a candlelight vigil for Brandon Durham, who was shot by police after reporting a break-in.

A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. is seen during a vigil for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rachael Gore reads a speech to the media during a vigil for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alli Cossio, from left, Adrian Cossio and Rachael Gore take in a moment of silence during a vigil for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family and friends release balloons during a vigil for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quentin Savwoir, president of NAACP Las Vegas, raises his fist during a vigil for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 50 people lit candles in memory of Brandon Durham at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in North Las Vegas on Saturday.

Durham, 43, was shot and killed by a Metropolitan Police Department officer on Nov. 12 in his home, police said. Durham had called 911 earlier to report a break-in at his home in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive in Las Vegas, police said.

Metro officer Alexander Bookman, 26, found Durham and Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, struggling over a knife.

Bookman yelled “drop the knife” and in less than two seconds opened fire, according to released body camera footage. In the footage, Bookman fired his gun and continued shooting Durham as he fell.

Police say Bookman’s gun was fired six times.

Minister Vance “Stretch” Sanders organized a march on Freemont Street in honor of Durham a week earlier, on Nov. 23.

Sanders also organized Saturday’s candlelight vigil, saying the community wants justice. Sanders and Durham’s family have called for the arrest of Bookman.

Durham’s family and friends speak

Rachael Gore, Durham’s registered domestic partner who calls herself Durham’s wife, spoke at the vigil, reading a statement she prepared the night before.

“Officer Bookman’s life was never in danger,” she said.

“If Brandon can be killed, so can you,” she said, addressing the crowd.

Gore as well as other attendees wore a shirt with Durham’s face on it. The front of the shirt read, “They will kill you in your own home.”

“He was really important to me,” said Adrian Cossio, Durham’s friend. “I’m angry. I feel stolen from.”

Cossio directed a question to police.

“Are you playing games with people’s lives?” Cossio said.

Impact on the community

Attendees at the vigil released balloons into the sky after a moment of silence for Durham.

Roberta Johnson, 78, said she was shocked when she first heard about Durham’s death.

“I’m here to show support for the unjust death and to get justice,” Johnson said.

Helen Bulah, 74, said she was appalled and had an emotional reaction upon seeing the news about Durham’s death.

“I want to know as a community, are we safe?” Bulah said.

“What makes me so upset is they’re focusing on the invader,” Bulah said. “They’re focusing on the intruder.

Bulah said police should be focusing on Bookman.

In a press conference on Nov. 14, Metro Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said police were investigating the shooting.

A call for action

Sanders called for elected officials to speak on Durham’s death.

“What is unacceptable is that no elected official has spoken about this situation,” Sanders said. “These same politicians visit every Black church in this community to get their vote. But now, they’re quiet.”

Quentin Savwoir, president of the Las Vegas branch of the NAACP, spoke to reporters, calling for the public to pressure Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to charge Bookman with murder.

“When you call the police, you expect to keep your own life,” Savwoir said.

“Brandon Durham should be alive today, and we all have a responsibility to make sure that his death is not in vain,” Savwoir said.

Boudreaux faces home invasion, assault, child abuse and disregard in the safety of a person resulting in substantial bodily harm charges.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson set bail at $1 million dollars for Boudreaux on Monday.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X or @annievong.bsky.social.