Central Las Vegas shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in hospital

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died after a shooting Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, Lt. David Gordon said.

Two people died at the scene and a third person was hospitalized.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.