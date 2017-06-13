ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Central Las Vegas shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in hospital

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2017 - 4:46 am
 
Updated June 13, 2017 - 5:07 am

Two people died after a shooting Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, Lt. David Gordon said.

Two people died at the scene and a third person was hospitalized.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
