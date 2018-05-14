Clark County coroner IDs man who died Saturday in shooting

The man who was fatally shot Saturday inside his Las Vegas apartment has been identified as Brandon Payton, 33.

The man killed in a domestic-related shooting Saturday, May 12, 2018, in southwest Las Vegas has been identified as Brandon Payton, 33. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man who police suspect was killed by his girlfriend Saturday inside the apartment they shared has been identified.

Brandon Payton, 33, died of a gunshot wound to his left arm at the Bella Vita apartment complex on the 5300 block of River Glen Drive, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. On Monday his death was ruled a homicide.

His girlfriend was taken into custody Saturday when patrol officers arrived at the scene, but county booking logs show that an arrest had not been made in connection with the shooting as of Sunday evening. Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer on Sunday said that the woman, who is in her late 20s, told detectives there was a struggle before the shooting.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department was notified of a domestic dispute. The couple “separated for a while,” Lt. Dustin Butler said at the time, before several more 911 calls came in around noon reporting that Payton and the woman were fighting again.

Among those callers was the woman, who had called to report that she was involved “in a physical disturbance and she had shot her boyfriend,” Spencer said.

Payton’s killing marked the 17th domestic-related homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

