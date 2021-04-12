78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Clark County coroner IDs woman whose body was found in backyard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 11:03 am
 
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was found dead on Thursday.

Linda Evans, 39, was found dead in the backyard of an abandoned home on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. Her cause and manner of death are pending.

Armondo Washington, 47, was arrested Thursday and booked on a murder charge, according to a statement from Las Vegas police.

Police believe Evans was Washington’s girlfriend and that she was beaten with a “blunt object” during an argument.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
3
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
4
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
5
Hideki Matsuyama Masters win would be bad beat for bettors
Hideki Matsuyama Masters win would be bad beat for bettors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST