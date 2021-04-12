Clark County coroner IDs woman whose body was found in backyard

The woman’s cause and manner of death are pending, but police believe she was beaten with a “blunt object” during an argument.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was found dead on Thursday.

Linda Evans, 39, was found dead in the backyard of an abandoned home on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. Her cause and manner of death are pending.

Armondo Washington, 47, was arrested Thursday and booked on a murder charge, according to a statement from Las Vegas police.

Police believe Evans was Washington’s girlfriend and that she was beaten with a “blunt object” during an argument.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.