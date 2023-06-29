Coroner identifies 2 of 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified two of the three people found dead in a west Las Vegas apartment.

Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrew Graden, 43, and Christopher Brassard, 45 both of Las Vegas, died of sharp force injuries.

Graden also suffered blunt injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Graden, Brassard and a third person were found dead Tuesday morning inside an apartment at the Rancho De Montana complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road.

Spencer McDonald, 30, was arrested later that day and booked on a murder charge.

He had a “large mace or sledgehammer-type of instrument with him” when he was arrested, police said.

The third person was a woman in her 80s, police said, but she had not been identified as of Thursday morning.

