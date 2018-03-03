Coroner identifies body found near Mount Charleston

Izaak Paul Towery, 23, of Las Vegas died from multiple sharp force injuries, the coroner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Izaak Towery, 23, of Las Vegas. (Facebook)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identification of a body found near Mount Charleston Sunday night.

Izaak Paul Towery, 23, of Las Vegas died from multiple sharp force injuries, the coroner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

A volunteer-run Facebook page called “Missing & Homeless” posted Feb. 14 asking for help finding Izaak, who appears to have disappeared Feb. 9 after walking home from a friend’s house at night.

Towery left his friend’s home and was walking in the area near Charleston and Nellis Boulevards, according to the post.

His mother, Angelina Birong, created a GoFundMe shortly after Towery’s disappearance to raise money for a private investigator, according to posts on the page. An update said that funds will now pay for Towery’s funeral expenses.

Towery’s body was found after a hiker reported seeing a body between mile markers 9 and 11 on Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas police said. An officer later found the body.

Based on evidence at the scene, Metro said, detectives determined Towery had been stabbed several times at that location.

His death marked the 42nd homicide in Clark County this year and the 36th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

