Coroner identifies man killed at Las Vegas adult store

Las Vegas police are investigating after an employee shot and killed someone inside Adult World, 3781 Meade Ave. on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner on Sunday identified the Las Vegas man who was shot and killed Friday by a part-time security guard at an adult store just west of the Strip.

He was 31-year-old Las Vegan Starsky Tautava.

Police responded about 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Adult World, 3781 Meade Ave.

Before the shooting, the man arrived at the adult store in an Uber, which he had hailed from a different valley location, police said. The man then asked the Uber driver to wait outside the business for a few minutes until he was done inside.

The man walked inside and the guard recognized him, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. Employees told police the man had previously destroyed property inside the business and knew he was not welcome.

“He wasn’t trying to rob the place,” McGrath said near the scene late Friday.

The guard asked Tautava to leave multiple times, but he declined, police said. The guard and Tautava fought for several minutes, police said. Tautava continually hit the guard, who in his 50s or 60s, in the head, leaving him “badly beaten,” police said.

The guard, who police said had a concealed weapons permit, drew a gun and shot Tautava in the chest.

Tautava was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

McGrath said the guard stayed on scene and cooperated with police, as did the Uber driver, who was parked outside when the shooting occurred. At least two other people were inside the store at the time of the shooting, police said. No one else was injured.

As of Friday night, the guard had not been arrested. Detectives continue to investigate.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.