Coroner identifies man shot to death in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday released the identity of a man shot to death earlier this week in central Las Vegas.

Da’Morian Turner, 28, of Las Vegas, died of gunshot wounds of the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Turner was found shot after police responded to 915 Morgan Ave. at 1:50 p.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting happened in front of a residence and may have been preceded by an “altercation.” Police believe the victim did not live in the area.

