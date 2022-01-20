62°F
Coroner identifies man shot to death in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday released the identity of a man shot to death earlier this week in central Las Vegas.

Da’Morian Turner, 28, of Las Vegas, died of gunshot wounds of the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Turner was found shot after police responded to 915 Morgan Ave. at 1:50 p.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting happened in front of a residence and may have been preceded by an “altercation.” Police believe the victim did not live in the area.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

