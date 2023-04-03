60°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Coroner identifies woman, husband killed in murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 11:07 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 600 block of East Hammer Lane on Saturday, April ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 600 block of East Hammer Lane on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two North Las Vegas residents who were killed in a murder-suicide.

Magdalena Mercado, 43, was found dead Saturday afternoon in the desert lot on her property, which was on the 600 block of East Hammer Lane. The coroner’s office ruled that she was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said she was bringing medicine to her husband, from whom she had recently separated, when she was killed and her husband died by suicide. Las Vegas police responded to the North Las Vegas address because the property was in an unincorporated part of the city.

Her husband, Jose Rodriguez Rivera, 44, also was found in the desert lot.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
2
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
3
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
4
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
5
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man arrested in December killing near the Strip
Man arrested in December killing near the Strip
Man arrested in fatal Las Vegas shooting
Man arrested in fatal Las Vegas shooting
Homicide suspect had victim’s gun, police say
Homicide suspect had victim’s gun, police say
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
25-year-old facing murder charge in backyard killing
25-year-old facing murder charge in backyard killing
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home