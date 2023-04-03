Coroner identifies woman, husband killed in murder-suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two North Las Vegas residents who were killed in a murder-suicide.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 600 block of East Hammer Lane on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Magdalena Mercado, 43, was found dead Saturday afternoon in the desert lot on her property, which was on the 600 block of East Hammer Lane. The coroner’s office ruled that she was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said she was bringing medicine to her husband, from whom she had recently separated, when she was killed and her husband died by suicide. Las Vegas police responded to the North Las Vegas address because the property was in an unincorporated part of the city.

Her husband, Jose Rodriguez Rivera, 44, also was found in the desert lot.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

