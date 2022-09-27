Coroner identifies woman killed in east Las Vegas
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the woman shot to death in east Las Vegas.
Jamie Nichole Chase, 32, of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office ruled.
Chase was shot around 7:30 a.m. Friday outside a home on the 4400 block of Dennis Way. Police said she was arguing with a woman who lived in the neighborhood when the woman who lived there pulled out a gun and killed Chase.
The suspect was identified through jail records as Lahela Kia Kaiwi-Brewer, 27. She is being held without bail on one count of murder.
Further information on Chase’s death was not immediately available.
