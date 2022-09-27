Coroner identifies woman killed in east Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the woman shot to death in east Las Vegas.

Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a woman shot to death in east Las Vegas.

Jamie Nichole Chase, 32, of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office ruled.

Chase was shot around 7:30 a.m. Friday outside a home on the 4400 block of Dennis Way. Police said she was arguing with a woman who lived in the neighborhood when the woman who lived there pulled out a gun and killed Chase.

The suspect was identified through jail records as Lahela Kia Kaiwi-Brewer, 27. She is being held without bail on one count of murder.

Further information on Chase’s death was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.