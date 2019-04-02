Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Police investigate a deadly shooting Sunday, March 31, 2019, near MLK and Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 19-year-old man killed in a shooting at a North Las Vegas gas station Sunday has been identified.

He was Tashon Logan, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Logan was shot just before noon while in the driver’s seat of a car at the Carey Mart at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, and he died at the scene, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Detectives think the passenger in the car, his 22-year-old girlfriend, got out of the vehicle to speak to the eventual shooter, and “some sort of disturbance” happened, Leavitt said. Logan also spoke with his attacker before the shooting.

After they stopped talking, the male shooter fired into the car, hitting Logan.

“The conversation seemed over at the time when the shots rang out,” Leavitt said, adding that detectives were working to determine what led to the shooting.

It appeared that the three all knew one another, he said. The convenience store was crowded at noon when the shooting happened, and a large crowd was across the street for an outside event, Leavitt said.

“You don’t see the random acts of violence in cases like this where it’s a busy, busy intersection at noon,” he said. “It’s not a crime of opportunity in other words; this is going to be between two people that knew each other.”

The shooter fled north through the gas station’s parking lot after the shooting, Leavitt said. Detectives on Sunday believed they had identified a suspect based on witnesses and surveillance footage, but police did not immediately release a description of him.

Logan’s killing marked the eighth homicide North Las Vegas police have investigated in 2019, according to Review-Journal records.

Anybody with information was urged to call police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

