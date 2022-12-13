46°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs 2 killed during attempt to steal semi-automatic rifle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2022 - 5:41 pm
 
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two people who were killed while attempting to steal a semi-automatic rifle.

Jerrell Xavier Mangus, 37, and Kevin Allen Drayton, 34, both died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

The men were shot around 5:15 a.m. Friday inside at a home at The Rubix Apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road. Police said the pair were considering buying an AR-15 from a resident and a fight broke out when the men tried to steal the weapon.

Drayton was pronounced dead at the scene while Mangus died at University Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said..

Police said Friday it was too early to rule if the shooting was in self defense, and no arrests had been made as of Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

