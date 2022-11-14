55°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Coroner IDs 2 men killed in North Las Vegas shootings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2022 - 3:41 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two people who were gunned down in North Las Vegas.

Tanoaalii Fetaomi Tevaseu, 37, died Wednesday night at a convenience store on West Craig Road and Revere Street from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Officers were called to the store at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday after the shooting was reported, but police did not immediately provide further information.

Early the next morning, Scott Bevill, 39 died from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was shot on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, the coroner’s office ruled.

Police responded at 2:47 a.m. to an apartment complex at that address, where Bevill was found dead. No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information on either shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

