Coroner IDs 2 men killed in North Las Vegas shootings

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two people who were gunned down in North Las Vegas.

Tanoaalii Fetaomi Tevaseu, 37, died Wednesday night at a convenience store on West Craig Road and Revere Street from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Officers were called to the store at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday after the shooting was reported, but police did not immediately provide further information.

Early the next morning, Scott Bevill, 39 died from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was shot on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, the coroner’s office ruled.

Police responded at 2:47 a.m. to an apartment complex at that address, where Bevill was found dead. No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information on either shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

