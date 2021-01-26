Coroner IDs boy, 4, whose stepmother was arrested on murder charge

The toddler died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 4-year-old boy whose stepmother was arrested Saturday on a murder charge in connection with his death.

He was Marcel Foster, the coroner’s office said, and he died of multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

Foster’s stepmother, 29-year-old Patricia Atalig, was arrested on charges of murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to jail records.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of North Walnut Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday and found the boy unresponsive, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police said the boy’s injuries were consistent with abuse and determined Atalig was home alone with Foster while his father was at work. He “sustained a head injury earlier in the afternoon,” police said.

Anyone with information may contact police at 702-828-3364.

