Coroner IDs boy, 4, whose stepmother was arrested on murder charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2021 - 2:25 pm
 
Patricia Atalig (LVMPD)
Patricia Atalig (LVMPD)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 4-year-old boy whose stepmother was arrested Saturday on a murder charge in connection with his death.

He was Marcel Foster, the coroner’s office said, and he died of multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

Foster’s stepmother, 29-year-old Patricia Atalig, was arrested on charges of murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to jail records.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of North Walnut Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday and found the boy unresponsive, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police said the boy’s injuries were consistent with abuse and determined Atalig was home alone with Foster while his father was at work. He “sustained a head injury earlier in the afternoon,” police said.

Anyone with information may contact police at 702-828-3364.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

