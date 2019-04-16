Coroner ID’s Las Vegas man who died days after being shot

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the Las Vegas man who died days after being shot April 7.

Jamie Arnold, 36, was pronounced brain dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday, four days after being shot in a central valley apartment complex, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened just before 5:50 a.m. on the 3700 block of Swenson Street, near East Twain Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Arnold in a parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

As of Tuesday, police had not made an arrest in the case. Witnesses told police they saw a man in his 20s wearing a black shirt and jeans in the area just before the shooting.

Arnold’s death marked the 41st homicide this year in Clark County and the 29th investigated by Metro, according to Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-383-0381.