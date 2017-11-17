Coroner IDs Las Vegas teen fatally shot in North Las Vegas

A 16-year-old boy who was killed in an early morning shooting last week in North Las Vegas has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 16-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Las Vegas has been identified.

Luis Angel Hernandez of Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to his head and the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

About 5 a.m. Nov. 11, North Las Vegas officers found Hernandez, along with a 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Crawford Street.

Police said the three were at a house when they started arguing. Shots were fired, but police said the suspected shooter was gone by the time they arrived. The suspect remained at large Friday morning, department spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The other two victims are expected to live.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

