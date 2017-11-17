ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner IDs Las Vegas teen fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2017 - 9:47 am
 
Updated November 17, 2017 - 10:37 am

A 16-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Las Vegas has been identified.

Luis Angel Hernandez of Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to his head and the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

About 5 a.m. Nov. 11, North Las Vegas officers found Hernandez, along with a 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Crawford Street.

Police said the three were at a house when they started arguing. Shots were fired, but police said the suspected shooter was gone by the time they arrived. The suspect remained at large Friday morning, department spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The other two victims are expected to live.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

