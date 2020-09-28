88°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman found dead in car in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 1:23 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2020 - 1:25 pm

A woman found slain in a vehicle Thursday in Henderson has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Candace Bradford, 43, of Las Vegas.

Police arrested a suspect Saturday in Bradford’s killing. Aaron Laterrell Harris Sr., 49, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Police were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to the area of McCormick Road and East Galleria Drive for the discovery of Bradford, who had been reported missing. Police have only said her body was found in a vehicle, but it was not clear how Harris knew the victim.

Bradford died from strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

