Coroner IDs man fatally shot at east Las Vegas apartment

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man fatally shot Monday morning in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Lawrence Jackson Jr., 34, drove up to a Metropolitan Police Department officer, whose car was stopped at a red light at Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard about 8:55 a.m. Monday. Jackson told the officer he was shot at a nearby apartment, and he was taken to Sunrise hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police on Monday initially reported that the man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The coroner’s office on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Jackson, who was known to have gang affiliations, met an associate at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, police said.

This is the 119th homicide investigated by Metro this year.

No arrest had been made as of Wednesday. Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

