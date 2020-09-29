Coroner IDs man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 31-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night near Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way in North Las Vegas.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 31-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

He was Calbert Welch, the coroner’s office said. Welch was found suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of Alcantara Lane, near Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Welch was taken to University Medical Center, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The department said the shooter was gone by the time police arrived, and it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Welch’s death was the second homicide in North Las Vegas on Sunday. About 10:50 a.m., officers were called to a car wash on the 2400 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, where they found 41-year-old Edward Woods suffering from a gunshot wound.

Woods’ death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head. The suspected shooter in his death also fled the scene before police arrived.

Further information about Welch’s death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.