90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Homicides

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 31-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

He was Calbert Welch, the coroner’s office said. Welch was found suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of Alcantara Lane, near Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Welch was taken to University Medical Center, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The department said the shooter was gone by the time police arrived, and it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Welch’s death was the second homicide in North Las Vegas on Sunday. About 10:50 a.m., officers were called to a car wash on the 2400 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, where they found 41-year-old Edward Woods suffering from a gunshot wound.

Woods’ death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head. The suspected shooter in his death also fled the scene before police arrived.

Further information about Welch’s death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
2
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
3
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
4
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
5
Videos show Raiders at public event without wearing masks
Videos show Raiders at public event without wearing masks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The scene of a homicide where a man was fatally shot Sunday morning at a car wash in North Las ...
Man fatally shot at North Las Vegas car wash
By / RJ

Officers responded about 10:50 a.m. to a car wash on the 2400 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.