Homicides

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 7:42 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Eric Alexander Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)
Eric Alexander Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 30-year-old man shot to death in the northeastern valley.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police found a man, later identified as Davion Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound on the 4900 block of Holt Avenue, near North Nellis and East Lake Mead boulevards.

Smith died at University Medical Center.

Police said Smith and another man were in a dispute prior to the shooting. On Tuesday, 44-year-old Eric Williams turned himself in to Clark County Detention Center. Williams was charged with open murder and remains in custody without bail.

Williams is due in court on Feb. 6.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

