Coroner IDs man found dead near Las Vegas train tracks
Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man Thursday after receiving a report of a body.
A man whom police found dead near railroad tracks has been identified, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.
Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man Thursday after receiving a report of a body near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street.
Stephanie Wheatley, a county spokesperson, said the man was Navdeep Oberoi, 29, who died from a gunshot wound of the abdomen. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.