61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs man found dead near Las Vegas train tracks

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man who shot at ex-wife, girlfriend identified
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found near train tracks, I-15
North Las Vegas police arrest teenager wanted in fatal shooting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 dead after ‘jealous’ man shoots ex-wife, other woman in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 1:42 pm
 

A man whom police found dead near railroad tracks has been identified, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man Thursday after receiving a report of a body near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street.

Stephanie Wheatley, a county spokesperson, said the man was Navdeep Oberoi, 29, who died from a gunshot wound of the abdomen. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found near train tracks, I-15
By / RJ

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, according to a news release issued Saturday.

MORE STORIES