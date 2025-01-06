Coroner IDs man found dead near Las Vegas train tracks

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man Thursday after receiving a report of a body.

A man whom police found dead near railroad tracks has been identified, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man Thursday after receiving a report of a body near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street.

Stephanie Wheatley, a county spokesperson, said the man was Navdeep Oberoi, 29, who died from a gunshot wound of the abdomen. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

