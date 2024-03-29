Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Justin Smith, 28, died on March 11 after being found shot days earlier near Commerce Street and Tropical Parkway.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 28-year-old man who died days after being shot in North Las Vegas.

Justin Smith, of North Las Vegas, died from multiple gunshot wounds six days after he was found shot on March 5 around 7 p.m. in the 60 block of Dreamy Hill Avenue, near Commerce Street and Tropical Parkway.

Police responded to a vehicle crash and found the driver, later identified as Smith, suffering from gunshot wounds. Smith died at University Medical Center on March 11.

As of Friday morning, no arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.

