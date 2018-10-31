Coroner IDs man killed in southwest Las Vegas shooting

A 24-year-old man who died days after what Las Vegas police are calling a prostitution-related shooting has been identified.

A sign on University Medical Center's emergency department in Las Vegas

Daniel Sadou Brown of Los Angeles died Monday at University Medical Center, where he was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday following a morning shooting on the 6000 block of Conroe Court, near Jones Boulevard and Russell Road, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

When Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived in the southwest valley neighborhood, they found Brown lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head, police said Tuesday. The cause and manner of his death were pending Wednesday morning with the coroner’s office.

The suspect in his death, 27-year-old Noel Shakespeare, turned himself in Saturday about seven hours after the shooting. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, records show.

Metro said the shooting appears to be prostitution-related and that Shakespeare and the victim knew each other.

Brown went to Conroe Court to confront Shakespeare after hearing about an earlier fight involving the victim’s girlfriend, multiple other women and Shakespeare. The two had a fistfight in the home’s driveway before Shakespeare allegedly shot the man, according to police.

Brown’s mother, Najuma Smith Pollard, said in an email to the Review-Journal that her son was loved by his family and friends.

“He had a kind heart and was always a leader among his friends, always a protector, and he will be greatly missed by everyone,” she wrote.

