Man wounded in central Las Vegas shooting dies at hospital

A man who was in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said.

A man who was in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said. (Getty Images)

A man who was in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to a shooting at a home on the 6000 block of Conroe Court, near Jones Boulevard and Russell Road, about 8:15 a.m. Saturday. A man was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday.

The man died at the hospital, Spencer said Tuesday afternoon.

Noel Shakespeare, 27, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday in connection with the shooting, jail records show. He was initially charged with attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, but court records show he now faces a murder charge.

Shakespeare remained in the jail Tuesday without bail, jail records show.

The shooting was the result of a fight between multiple women at a hotel on the Strip, police said. A boyfriend of one of the women learned of the fight and went to confront a man who lived at the Conroe Court home, Spencer said Saturday.

The man who lived at the home then shot the woman’s boyfriend, Spencer said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.