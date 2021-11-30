Coroner IDs man killed in Summerlin restaurant

A man shot to death in a Summerlin restaurant on Nov. 23 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., was the site of a brazen killing at the restaurant on Nov. 23. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot to death in a Summerlin restaurant on Nov. 23 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Marcus Larry, 39.

Las Vegas police said Larry was in the Teriyaki Madness restaurant at 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., near Town Center Drive, when a gunman walked in and opened fire at 7:49 p.m.

Larry died at the scene. An employee at the business, a 48-year-old woman, was struck by gunfire but survived.

Police have released little information on the homicide investigation. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said Monday that no new information was available. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said only that the investigation is “very active and ongoing.”

The coroner’s office said Larry died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been deemed a homicide. The coroner’s office was unable to identify a place of residence for Larry.

Police said the gunman was a thin man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap who fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police previously said Larry was 40, but the coroner’s office said on Tuesday that he was 39.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.