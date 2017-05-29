Coroner IDs man killed leaving North Las Vegas nightclub

The logo for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man shot and killed while leaving a North Las Vegas nightclub Saturday morning has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as Quentin Titus Nichols, 40, of Los Angeles. He died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Nichols was shot about 5:30 a.m. while in the parking lot of a business complex on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas police said.

Detectives believe the shooting death was not a random act of violence, Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. No arrests have been made, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

