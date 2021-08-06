Coroner IDs man shot in alley behind Las Vegas airport

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday in an alley behind McCarran International Airport.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday in an alley behind McCarran International Airport.

Faris Martinez, 49, died Saturday night at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 9:48 p.m. to the 1100 block of Toni Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, after reports of gunshots and found Martinez dying in an alley.

No arrests had been made as of Friday in connection with the death.

