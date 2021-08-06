105°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man shot in alley behind Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2021 - 4:47 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday in an alley behind McCarran International Airport.

Faris Martinez, 49, died Saturday night at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 9:48 p.m. to the 1100 block of Toni Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, after reports of gunshots and found Martinez dying in an alley.

No arrests had been made as of Friday in connection with the death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

