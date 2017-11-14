Coroner IDs man who crashed SUV after being fatally shot in Las Vegas

Police officers saw 49-year-old Charles Edward Jackson’s SUV jump a curb on the 2880 block of North Rancho Drive Friday night. When officers reached Jackson, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The man who was fatally shot Friday night before crashing his car in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said they watched about 8:20 p.m. Friday as 49-year-old Charles Edward Jackson’s SUV jumped a curb on the 2880 block of North Rancho Drive. When officers reached Jackson, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

At the scene, Metropolitan Police Department detectives said they found a bullet hole in the driver’s side of Jackson’s vehicle. His death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

No suspect or motive in the shooting has been identified. Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-838-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

