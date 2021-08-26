Coroner rules that 82-year-old woman was beaten, stabbed

More than four months after an 82-year-old woman’s body was found at a northwest Las Vegas home, her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate the discovery of human remains at a home at the 8300 block of Shore Breeze Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

More than four months after an 82-year-old woman’s body was found at a northwest Las Vegas home, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined that she died of blunt force injuries and stab wounds.

Lucille Payne’s body was found April 15 at a home on the 8300 block of Shore Breeze Drive, near North Rampart and West Lake Mead Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said.

Payne’s body was found in a side yard of the home, according to the coroner’s office.

Her cause and manner of death were pending for months, but the coroner’s office released its conclusions on Thursday. Her death was ruled a homicide, the office said.

Spencer said in April that human remains had been found at the home, but it was unclear if foul play was involved. Further details about Payne’s killing were not immediately available on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.