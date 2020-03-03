Coroner’s office IDs man killed by Henderson police

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot by Henderson police officers on Saturday following a domestic disturbance.

He was 45-year-old Stephen Douris of Henderson, the office said Tuesday.

Douris was shot after police responded to reports of a “violent domestic” disturbance involving a weapon on the 800 block of Viento Del Montagna Avenue, near Gibson Road and the 215 Beltway.

When officers arrived, they attempted to use low-lethal weapons against Douris, who was at the scene with knife, the Henderson Police Department has said. When those attempts failed, the man “aggressed officers,” who shot him, Lt. Kirk Moore said Saturday.

The officers who fired their weapons were Travis Nusbaum and Donald Okami, the department said Monday.

Douris died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. His death marked the first police shooting involving Henderson officers this year.

Okami has worked for the department since July 2015 and was assigned to the field operations bureau. Nusbaum, who has been employed since February 2007 and also was assigned to the field operations bureau, has been involved in a police shooting before.

In August 2013, Nusbaum was one of three officers who shot Edward Scheboth Jr., 63, who opened fire on an officer who was investigating a crash.

Nusbaum and Okami have been placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting, police said.

