Coroner’s office IDs man killed in shooting at apartment complex

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot outside his east valley apartment on Tuesday morning.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was 33-year-old Robert Lee Huff of Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the coroner’s office said, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the Solaire Apartments, at 1750 Karen Ave., around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire. When they arrived, they found Huff lying outside one of the buildings with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting was prompted by an argument, but no one had been arrested as of Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

