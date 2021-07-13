108°F
Homicides

Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated July 13, 2021 - 4:38 pm
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tu ...
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tu ...
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tu ...
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tu ...
The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed Tuesday morning in an east valley apartment complex.

Police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the Solaire Apartments, at 1750 Karen Avenue, after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta told reporters at the scene on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside of one of the buildings who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, Valenta said. Investigators believe an argument lead up to the shooting.

“We are conducting interviews at this time — it is still ongoing,” Valenta said of the investigation. “We do not currently have a suspect in custody.”

The man who was shot and killed lived at the apartment complex, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died once his relatives have been notified.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Homicides on the rise in Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

Homicides in Clark County rose 13.6 percent during the first half of 2021 when compared to January through June of last year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.