Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed Tuesday morning in an east valley apartment complex.

The scene of a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue in central Las Vegas Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the Solaire Apartments, at 1750 Karen Avenue, after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta told reporters at the scene on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside of one of the buildings who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, Valenta said. Investigators believe an argument lead up to the shooting.

“We are conducting interviews at this time — it is still ongoing,” Valenta said of the investigation. “We do not currently have a suspect in custody.”

The man who was shot and killed lived at the apartment complex, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died once his relatives have been notified.

Further information was not immediately available.

