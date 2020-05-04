82°F
Homicides

DA: Fatal shooting in parking lot was ‘clear case of self-defense’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2020 - 10:36 am
 
Updated May 4, 2020 - 10:53 am

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said on Monday that the lethal shooting of a man by the president of a Las Vegas motorsports company was “a clear case of self-defense.”

Authorities said BJ Baldwin, president of Baldwin Motorsports Las Vegas and son of a Las Vegas gaming executive, was having a fast-food dinner with a woman in a shopping complex parking lot at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave., near Fort Apache Road, in the early morning hours of April 22 when two men approached the couple. An altercation broke out “and gunfire was exchanged,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said previously.

Police said Baldwin shot Joseph Anthwone Smith, 43, during the exchange. Police said one of the two men who had approached the vehicle was armed. At least 15 shots were fired during the volley of shots.

Baldwin left the area and immediately called police. Spencer said that when detectives reviewed evidence in the case, they concluded the killing was an act of self-defense and forwarded it to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review, recommending that no charges be filed.

“Our policy is on many of these cases where someone’s life is taken and there is an issue of self-defense, the district attorney’s office requires that they send it over for us to do an independent review,” Wolfson said. “We agree with Metro’s conclusion that this was a clear case of self-defense, so no charges will be brought against Mr. Baldwin.”

Baldwin Motorsports previously issued a news release identifying Baldwin as the man who survived the shootout. The release reads:

“On April 22, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m. at Tropicana and Fort Apache in Las Vegas Nevada, BJ Baldwin, President of Baldwin Motorsports Las Vegas, had just finished a late night dinner with his girlfriend when 2 men approached quickly. One of them had a gun directly pointed at the girlfriend and began to fire.

“The girlfriend sought cover and the gunman then directed his attention to BJ and began to fire several times at BJ, who also sought cover. BJ, who possesses a valid concealed weapons permit, returned fire and the shooter went down.

“BJ did not engage the other man as the man ran away. BJ and his girlfriend immediately jumped into BJ’s car, left the scene and called 911. Metro has informed us that BJ acted in self-defense.

“BJ is continuing to cooperate with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.”

Baldwin is a renowned off-road motorsports driver. A news release about a Baldwin Motorsports partnership with Monster Energy in 2011 states he is the son of Bobby Baldwin. Bobby Baldwin is the chairman and CEO of The Drew Las Vegas, a Strip hotel-casino set to open in 2022.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

