Deaths of Las Vegas couple found dead in bed ruled a murder-suicide

Clark County coroner confirms that William Richard Logan killed Rebecca West on Jan. 15 in a rented room and then turned the gun on himself.

The Clark County Coroner. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner determined Monday that a man and woman found dead in bed this month died in a muder-suicide.

Early Jan. 15, a Shelter Cove resident found his roommates, William Richard Logan and Rebecca West, dead together inside the room he was renting them. Police said evidence found at the scene, including a handgun on the couple’s mattress, suggested the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

On Monday, the county coroner confirmed the Metropolitan Police Department’s suspicion when they ruled Logan’s manner of death a suicide. The 48-year-old man died of a gunshot wound to the head.

West, 52, also died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office last week.

The motive behind the murder-suicide remained unclear two weeks after their deaths, but homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said West was “dealing with some significant medical issues.”

Her death marked the fifth homicide investigated by Metro this year.

