Homicides

Detectives investigate northeast Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 5:56 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 5:57 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred early Wednesday on the 2000 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

An officer at the scene said two crime scenes were being investigated, one at Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards and the other at Nellis and Judson Street.

Police plan a briefing about 7 a.m., Spencer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

