Donated funds help ID suspect in 1989 murder of 14-year-old girl

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in the 1989 murder of a 14-year-old girl, officials announced Wednesday.

Stephanie Issacson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a Wednesday news conference that new DNA technology, funded by a donor named Justin Woo, was used to identify Darren Roy Marchand as the man suspected of strangling teen Stephanie Issacson.

Stephanie was reported missing on June 1, 1989. She left home that morning to walk to class at Eldorado High School but never arrived and never came home, police said.

At the time, Las Vegas police conducted an extensive search for the girl. Her body was located that evening in what was then a desert lot near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

The November donation from Woo was earmarked for helping solve homicide cases with little DNA evidence. Using the funds, Las Vegas police in January selected Stephanie’s case and sent what little DNA evidence they had to DNA lab Othram Inc., police said Wednesday.

In July, the lab advised that with less than 15 human cells, scientists were able to identify Marchand as a suspect through a testing procedure called genome sequencing.

Marchand, of Las Vegas, died by suicide in 1995, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.