East Las Vegas homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

Police said the suspect was shot during an argument and died at the scene on Aug. 11.

A man has been arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, as a suspect in an East Las Vegas homicide a week ago, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Samario Williams, 34, was arrested by Nebraska State Police on Aug. 15. He was booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas for open murder.

Shortly after 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 11, Metro dispatch received a report that a male had been shot at the intersection of North Sandhill Road and Tully Avenue. Officers arrived and located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The investigation by Metro’s Homicide Section indicated the victim was approached by two individuals and an argument started. During the argument, one of the individuals produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.