Escaped Luxor bomber captured in Las Vegas

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was taken into custody near Eastern and Owens avenues, police said.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Luxor Hotel bomber Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured by law enforcement in Las Vegas after escaping from state prison.

Duarte-Herrera, 42, had been unaccounted for since Friday from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

The Metropolitan Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. that he was captured near Eastern and Owens.

Nevada Department of Corrections notified the public that the convicted murderer had escaped on Tuesday.

Duarte-Herrera was serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2010 of building and planting a pipe bomb atop a car in the Luxor parking garage, killing Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, 27, a casino hot dog stand worker, in May 2007. Omar Rueda-Denvers, Duarte Herrera’s friend, was also convicted of murder in the bombing.

The bombing targeted Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend and her lover Antonio.

Federal authorities had offered up to $30,000 for information leading to the capture of Duarte-Herrera.

No further information was available.

