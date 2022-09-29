Escaped Luxor bomber captured in Las Vegas
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was taken into custody near Eastern and Owens avenues, police said.
The Luxor Hotel bomber Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured by law enforcement in Las Vegas after escaping from state prison.
Duarte-Herrera, 42, had been unaccounted for since Friday from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.
The Metropolitan Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. that he was captured near Eastern and Owens.
Nevada Department of Corrections notified the public that the convicted murderer had escaped on Tuesday.
Duarte-Herrera was serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2010 of building and planting a pipe bomb atop a car in the Luxor parking garage, killing Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, 27, a casino hot dog stand worker, in May 2007. Omar Rueda-Denvers, Duarte Herrera’s friend, was also convicted of murder in the bombing.
The bombing targeted Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend and her lover Antonio.
Federal authorities had offered up to $30,000 for information leading to the capture of Duarte-Herrera.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
