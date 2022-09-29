81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

Escaped Luxor bomber captured in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2022 - 10:50 pm
 
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Luxor Hotel bomber Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured by law enforcement in Las Vegas after escaping from state prison.

Duarte-Herrera, 42, had been unaccounted for since Friday from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

The Metropolitan Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. that he was captured near Eastern and Owens.

Nevada Department of Corrections notified the public that the convicted murderer had escaped on Tuesday.

Duarte-Herrera was serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2010 of building and planting a pipe bomb atop a car in the Luxor parking garage, killing Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, 27, a casino hot dog stand worker, in May 2007. Omar Rueda-Denvers, Duarte Herrera’s friend, was also convicted of murder in the bombing.

The bombing targeted Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend and her lover Antonio.

Federal authorities had offered up to $30,000 for information leading to the capture of Duarte-Herrera.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
2
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
3
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
4
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
5
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST