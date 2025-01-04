‘Extremely dangerous’ teenager wanted in NLV shooting death

The North Las Vegas Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man at a North Las Vegas apartment.

In a statement released late Friday, NLVPD said 16-year-old Arnaz Jones is the suspect. Police said he is “armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees Jones should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.”

Police said Jones is a Black male juvenile, with a medium length afro-style black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt with red, black and white writing on the front and back.

The shooting around 9:05 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 2900 block of East Centennial Parkway.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.