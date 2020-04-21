Family of slain NHP trooper says thank you to community

The family of a slain Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant issued a heartfelt thank you Tuesday to all those who expressed condolences and support for the family over the last month.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins. The 47-year-old man was fatally shot on March 27, 2020, while checking on a motorist pulled over on a highway near Ely. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The procession for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, who was shot and killed while he stopped to help a motorist on Friday morning in a remote part of the state north of Ely, makes its way to Ely from the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The procession for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, who was shot and killed while he stopped to help a motorist on Friday morning in a remote part of the state north of Ely, makes its way to Ely from the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, was shot March 27 as he attempted to check on a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, about 245 miles north of Las Vegas. The crime prompted an outpouring of tributes to Jenkins and his family across the state.

Law enforcement lined the streets of Las Vegas as his body was escorted to and from the Clark County coroner’s office. Several properties on the Las Vegas Strip also illuminated their exteriors blue three weeks ago in memory of Jenkins, who was a married father of four with five grandchildren.

On Tuesday morning, the Highway Patrol issued a statement on behalf of Jenkins’ family. It read:

“To those who participated in Ben’s escort as well as the many people who came out in the cold and lined the roadways and streets with flags and people, all the way from Vegas to Ely to bring Ben home: We say Thank You. Through this most difficult time it has warmed our hearts to see just how many people care, not only about us but about Ben in general.

“There are no words that can adequately express how grateful we are to our amazing community as well as the rest of the State of Nevada and surrounding states, for all of the support and wonderful tributes that have been paid to our husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend Sergeant Benjamin Jenkins.

“Thank you to everyone who has brought food and sent beautiful floral arrangements,” the statement read. “We appreciate the numerous texts and calls offering moral support and sympathy. The many acts of kindness, love and support during this time will always be remembered by us all. Most of all, to our law enforcement and emergency service families: having you stand guard over our family brought so much comfort to us, and knowing we have your unwavering support during this tragedy means more to us than we will ever be able to convey to you. From the bottom of all our hearts, THANK YOU.”

The statement said memorial services for Jenkins are pending because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Authorities have charged John Dabritz, 65, of White Pine County, with murder and other charges in the killing.

